New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 9, 9R, 9 Pro, & 9RT 5G (Jan 2023 Updated)

We are back with yet another list of taxes on smartphones of Chinese manufacturer OnePlus. The company is renowned for producing high-quality handsets at affordable costs. OnePlus prioritizes high-end features and performance. It equips its smartphones with high-end processors, stunning displays, and rapid charging features. The company’s most recent flagship series is the OnePlus 9 series. The series is comprised of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9RT 5G. You would anticipate that the PTA taxes on these phones would be exorbitant as they are on other flagship devices such as the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S22. Fortunately, this is not the case as we have also witnessed in the OnePlus 10 series. The updated PTA taxes for OnePlus 9 series are given below:

New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 9, 9R, 9 Pro, & 9RT 5G

Devices PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus 9 53,521 64,373 OnePlus 9R 36,870 46,277 OnePlus 9 Pro 62,000 79,018 OnePlus 9RT 5G 50,021 60,523

We do not understand the algorithm that our national telecom regulator (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) and FBR use to impose smartphone taxes. Because it is baffling that taxes on certain premium smartphones are significantly higher than those on their rivals. Soon, we will provide a list of other phones for which the PTA tax will be relatively lower. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator on any other smartphone if you like to determine the PTA tax.

