The tech giant Samsung is known for producing quality smartphones in all price segments (budget, midrange, and flagship) The A series of Samsung has impressed many users because of the quality features and affordable price tag. Most of the A series phones come in budget and midrange categories. However, these phones still cost a lot in Pakistan. This is due to the recent increase in smartphone import tax by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Numerous analysts blame the State Bank’s meager reserves and the weakening currency, as the reasons for increasing taxes. While we believe that this is a positive move for retailers that import phones in large quantities, it does not seem fair to the regular user who imports phones for personal use. Therefore, in order to give you a better idea, we are going to share new PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G.

New PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy A13, A23, A33, A53, & A73

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Galaxy A13 PKR 17,280 PKR 20,031 Galaxy A23 PKR 17,280 PKR 20,031 Galaxy A23 5G PKR 17,280 PKR 20,031 Galaxy A33 5G PKR 37,204 PKR 41,991 Galaxy A53 5G PKR 38,420 PKR 43,329 Galaxy A73 5G PKR 52,700 PKR 63,470

The taxes are exorbitant on these smartphones. PTA must devise a new strategy and alleviate taxes on smartphones of these price ranges so that a normal individual can afford a quality smartphone. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

