New Updated PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy A54 (Post Reduction)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 line of smartphones is well-known for having superb build quality in addition to remarkable specifications. You will be required to pay tax in order to register it with PTA, just like you would with any other smartphone. Recently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reduced the taxes that are applied to all local and imported smartphones. Let’s have a look at the revised PTA taxes that apply to the Samsung Galaxy A54.

New Updated PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung Galaxy A54 30,980 35,145

The tax on these devices are really high if we look from the perspective of the Samsung user who has to spend around $450 to purchase this smartphone followed by the tax that they have to pay. We ask the FBR to further reduce the new PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy A54 because it’ll motivate the users to pay the entitled tax timely. Additionally, you may use our PTA Tax Calculator to figure out how much PTA tax you’ll have to pay for any other smartphone.

