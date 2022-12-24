New PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, & S22 5G

Advertisement

Samsung is a well-known manufacturer of high-quality smartphones across all price ranges. Though, if you want to enjoy impeccable and high-quality features, then you should always go for the flagships. Samsung is one of the companies that offer the most cutting-edge and next-gen specs in their flagship phones. Due to the presence of such specs, these flagship smartphones are costly. Furthermore, if you want to purchase them in Pakistan, then you will also have to pay a hefty tax on top of the retail price of the smartphone. It makes the overall price of the phone exorbitantly high. To give you a clear picture, we are going to share updated PTA taxes on the Samsung S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, and Samsung S22 5G.

Numerous analysts blame the State Bank’s meager reserves and the weakening currency, as the reasons for increasing taxes. While we believe that this is a positive move for retailers that import phones in large quantities, it does not seem fair to the regular user who imports phones for personal use.

New PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Samsung S22 Ultra 5G 106,580 129,888 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 92,980 114,928 Samsung S22 5G 91,280 113,058

To enable the average person to purchase a high-quality smartphone, PTA must come up with a fresh plan of action and reduce taxes on handsets in these price categories. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to check the PTA tax on any other smartphone.