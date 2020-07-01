The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has officially released the new budget smartphone, C11. The chipset installed in the smartphone is Helio G35. Interestingly, it is only the second smartphone after Redmi 9C to have that chipset.

The C11 comes with a large-sized high aspect ratio supporting display and has a truly impressive battery. Another exciting thing about this phone is that it’s Realme’s first smartphone to feature a square-shaped rear camera. The Realme C11 will be available at only $100 after July 7.

New Realme C11 Enters the Market with Helio G35 Chipset

The body of C11 is made up of polycarbonate. The dimensions of the phone are 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1mm, and it weighs 196 grams. The size of the screen is 6.5 inches along with a 20:9 aspect ratio display, which provides an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The screen to body ratio of the phone is 88.7 %.

The Helio G35 chipset with processing speeds of up to 2.3GHz powers the smartphone. The size of the RAM is 2 GB and internal storage of 32 GB with support for micro SD card. The operating system in Realme C11 is Android 10.0.

In addition to that, the C11 has a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The selfie camera of the phone has a resolution of 5 MP. The dual rear camera has a resolution of 13 MP+2MP along with an LED flash. The connectivity features of the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The available colors for the phone are Mint Green and Pepper Grey.

