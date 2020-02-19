A Few days ago, we have told you that Realme is working on a new C3 variant. Now, Realme has unveiled a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Realme C3. It is the updated version of previously launched C3 in India. Let’s first look at the specs of the phone.

New Realme C3 Variant is Now Live-Check out its Specs Here

The new variant has launched with an additional camera on the back. The phone has now come with a triple camera setup on the back including a 12MP main, 2MP depth sensor modules along with a 2MP macro unit. Moreover, the phone has also come with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Additionally, the Realme C3 is available in three memory configurations – 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, and 4GB/64GB. If you want to expand the memory, you can expand it using a microSD card. Moreover, the phone features an Helio G70 SoC. The most interesting feature is that it will run Android 10-based Realme UI.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.5″ HD+ LCD. It will have a 5MP selfie camera. It also has a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh capacity.

The phone will be available in two colour options – Blazing Red and Frozen Blue. Moreover, its 3GB/32GB model will cost around $130.