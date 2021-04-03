Xiaomi has unveiled its number of devices earlier this week including the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi Smart Band 6, and Mi Mix Fold. Despite this announcement late in March, Redmi Product Direct Wang Teng Thomas hinted that a new phone will launch in April.

Redmi exec Hints New Phone will Launch in April

After a Weibo user commented that there’d be no new phones in April, the Redmi Director responded with a question indirectly admitting that Redmi would be launching a new phone in April.

There are also some leaks referring to a new Redmi device. The upcoming Redmi smartphone will come with Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is reportedly comparable to the Snapdragon 870 in performance. Additionally, Redmi’s upcoming device is codenamed ‘Ares’. As the phone will come with a powerful processor, we may get a gaming phone.

Other reports also revealed the expected specs of the coming device. The phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support. Moreover, it will come with a flat OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Some reports are also saying that the display will be manufactured with Samsung’s new E4 panel.

Anyhow, the coming phone will cost in the range of $300-380. So, we can expect that it could be one of the cheapest gaming smartphones to hit the market. We will surely get more information about it in the coming days.

