Redmi is quite active in bringing the new devices in the market. These days two phones called Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are circulating the internet. But it seems like, the company is planning to bring one more phone. New Redmi Phone with a 6,000 mAh battery Appears on TENAA. The phone has an entirely different specs sheet and design as compared to the other devices appeared in rumours previously.

New Redmi Phone with a 6,000 mAh battery Appears on TENAA

Let’s first have a look at the specs revealed by the TENAA listing. First of all, the phone has to adopt the name from Redmi 10 or Redmi Note 10. As it will have a 6,000 mAh battery, four cameras on the back and huge Redmi writing.

Moreover, the TENAA listing reveals a 2.0GHz CPU which might be part of an Helio G85 chipset. Also, the phone will have a 48MP main camera. The resolution of other cameras is not known yet. However, at the front, we will see an 8MP selfie camera placed in a waterdrop notch. Overall, the phone weighs 198 grams and measures at 162.3 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm.

Interestingly, the phone will be available in three RAM and storage options – 4/6/8 GB and 64/128/256 GB. However, the exact combinations will be revealed at the launch of the phone. As mentioned above, the phone will have a 6,000 mAh battery. Also, the phone has a 6.53” LCD panel. Just like the other phones, it will have the fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone.

Additionally, the phone will be available in seven different colours – Black, Blue, White, Green, Purple, Red and Orange. Obviously, we will get more official information in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more related updates.