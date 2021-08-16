The federal information minister Fawad Chaudry while discussing the digital media landscape in the context of the regional situation has said that in order to make sure that TikTok does not harm our society or people, we need to regularize the application. Furthermore, he mentioned that TikTok is an important platform and the most downloaded application this year with a user base of around 20 million in Pakistan.

New Regulations For TikTok are Required, Says Minister

From a western perspective, TikTok content may seem normal and its regulations may be taken as unjust but in our traditional society where if a person makes videos of private people and girls without their consent and post them online, this becomes a problem that needs to be resolved, Fawad said.

The minister also briefed the media regarding hybrid war strategies used against the state of Pakistan via Twitter. According to the minister, ‘it is not a theory but a fact present before our eyes.’

Fawad Chaudhry reminded the media of thousands of tweets that were posted in about three hours when military forces conducted operations against Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan in Karachi and behind them, the traces unveiled Indian elements as they tried the impression of a civil war.

Besides that, the information minister said advertising volume on digital media has compounded in the last three years when it stood around Rs4 billion. Currently, it stands at Rs25 billion annually, he said. Google and Facebook alone generate Rs 7 billion in revenue in ads from Pakistan, he said.

Check out? Prime Minister Imran Khan Followers Reach at 14-Million On Twitter