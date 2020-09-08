Last month, we come across the render of the Nokia 3.4 that revealed the design of the smartphone. Now a leakster Evan Blass has shared an official-looking press render of the Nokia 3.4 on his twitter’s handle. The design in the new render corroborates the design shown in the previous render. The new render also suggests a blue color for Nokia 3.4.

In the latest render, we can spot a fingerprint reader on the back of this upcoming smartphone and above that, there is a circular camera module housing three cameras and an LED flash.

New Render Suggests Blue Color for Nokia 3.4

On the right side of the Nokia 3.4, there is a power button and volume rocker. While there is a dedicated Google Assistant button placed on the left frame. At the top of the phone, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We are unable to see the fascia of the Nokia 3.4 in the image but it is to be believed that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display. The phone will have HD+ resolution and a diagonal of 6.5″.

According to GSMA,” the punch-hole selfie camera is one proof of that. It is expected to be an 8MP snapper. That display will allegedly be a 6.5-inch, 19:9, HD+ unit. The circular camera array should consist of a 13MP + 2MP + 5MP triple setup. Sources also claim the Nokia 3.4 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, with 10W charging, via a microUSB port and a 3.5mm auto jack.”

