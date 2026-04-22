Motorola is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Edge 70 Pro. However, the recent leaks suggest that it may arrive alongside other models like the Edge 70 Pro+ and possibly a Lite version. Just before the official announcement, several renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Pro+ have surfaced online, giving us an early look at their design and color options.

According to the leaked images, the Edge 70 Pro and Edge 70 Pro+ appear to share a very similar design. In fact, it is not entirely clear which model is shown in each render, as both devices seem almost identical in appearance. The leak hints that both versions could be offered in the same five color options, suggesting that the differences between them may be mostly internal rather than visual.

New Renders Reveal Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Pro+ Design

The phone’s design is modern and sleek, with a curved display and a clean rear panel. The camera module is placed neatly on the back and does not look overly bulky. The overall build appears premium, which is expected from a device in this category.

Motorola has already confirmed some key specifications of the Edge 70 Pro. The phone will feature a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display. This screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which should provide smooth scrolling and a better gaming experience. It also has a 1.5K resolution, offering sharp and detailed visuals. Another highlight is its peak brightness of 5,200 nits, making it easy to use even under bright sunlight. For protection, the display is covered with Gorilla Glass 7i.

On the back, the phone includes a triple camera setup. The main camera is a 50MP sensor that uses Sony’s Lytia 710 technology to deliver high-quality photos. There is also a 50MP ultrawide camera, allowing users to capture wider scenes such as landscapes or group shots. While details about the third camera are not fully confirmed, it likely supports additional photography features.

In terms of performance, the Edge 70 Pro will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor. This chipset should provide strong performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. The device also comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Battery life is another strong point of this device. It comes with a large 6,500 mAh battery, which should easily last a full day or more on a single charge. Additionally, the phone supports 90W fast wired charging, allowing users to quickly recharge when needed.

Motorola has also promised good software support. The Edge 70 Pro will receive three major Android updates along with five years of security updates, which is reassuring for long-term users. The device is also built to be durable, featuring IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Overall, the leaked renders and confirmed specifications suggest that the Edge 70 Pro and possibly the Pro+ version will be powerful and feature-rich smartphones. With a strong display, capable cameras, solid performance, and long battery life, these devices could be appealing options for users looking for a premium Android phone.