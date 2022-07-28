New Renders Show Moto G32 to Arrive in Silver and Gold Colors

The Motorola G series has impressed a number of users in select markets around the globe. Motorola released the Moto G31 in November 2016, and now the new addition to the lineup, the Moto G32 is anticipated to be released soon. The firm has not officially announced the Moto G32, but leaked renders have demonstrated what the upcoming phone will look like. The leaked photos showed the Moto G32 in red and black, and now, courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, we can see the smartphone in two other colors: silver and gold.

Advertisement

New Renders Show Moto G32 to Arrive in Silver & Gold Colors

Specifications of Moto G32:

The Moto G32 features a punch hole display and a triple camera array on the back, led by a 50MP sensor. On the right-hand side of the chassis are the volume rocker and power button, which will presumably also function as a fingerprint reader. Furthermore, we have a SIM card slot on the left. According to previously leaked renders, the Moto G32’s bottom features a USB connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker grille.

NTBC Certification:

The Moto G32 received NBTC certification in June, and while the Thai certifying authority did not disclose the smartphone’s specifications, it did confirm that the Moto G32 is compatible with 4G networks but lacks 5G connectivity.

Motorola Moto G32’s Color Options:

We do not know when Motorola will launch the Moto G32, but given photos that appear to be official have surfaced, it shouldn’t be too long before the Lenovo-owned company makes the announcement.

Check out? Moto Edge X30 Pro & Razr 2022 Will Go Official On Aug 2