New Report Exposes Pakistan’s Low Smartphone Penetration Amid PTA’s 200M Mobile Subscriber Celebrations

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently celebrated crossing 200 million mobile subscribers; however, a global report has brought attention to a concerning digital gap. According to the report, Pakistan has the lowest smartphone penetration among the top 10 countries by user volume, with only 31% of its population owning a smartphone.

Earlier this week, PTA and all major mobile operators marked the milestone by offering 2 GB of free data and 200 on-net minutes to every user for one day. This celebratory campaign was aimed at appreciating public trust and promoting digital inclusion.

However, the new report revealed that Pakistan has nearly 73 million smartphone users, but with a total population of over 235 million, the penetration remains significantly lower than comparable markets. The United States, for instance, has 81.6% smartphone penetration, Japan stands at 78.6%, and even Nigeria surpasses Pakistan with 38.1%.

The figures highlight a paradox: while mobile connectivity is widespread, the ability to access and benefit from digital services remains limited for the majority. This discrepancy calls into question the real extent of digital access in Pakistan.

One of the key reasons for this gap is device affordability. High import duties and PTA taxes drive up smartphone costs, especially for low-income households. Although the government has encouraged local assembly, prices remain unaffordable for many, especially in rural areas.

In addition, a lack of consistent internet access, digital literacy, and localized content further prevents meaningful smartphone adoption. PTA’s efforts, such as distributing phones to female students and providing free Wi-Fi at women’s universities, are steps in the right direction, but are insufficient when viewed against the broader challenge.

As smartphones now account for 94.2% of global internet access, owning one has become a prerequisite for participation in modern digital economies. Without stronger policy reforms and wider access to affordable devices, Pakistan risks falling further behind, not just in global rankings but in its own vision for a digitally inclusive future.