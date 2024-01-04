New Restrictions Imposed on use of Social Media for Govt Employees

In an unprecedented move, the Punjab government made changes to the Punjab Government Servants’ Rules of 1966. The new move restricts government employees from giving opinions on social media and any websites. As per the summary, government employees cannot like, comment, or share on social media without the authorization of the competent authority.

While citing the reasons, authorities said that the new restrictions are being brought about because the behavior of government employees while using social media does not align with government standards. The use of social media by government employees often leads to the propagation of information contradictory to political norms.

Likewise, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also issued a policy regarding government employees. Under this policy, government officials will be required to get permission before sharing information regarding government affairs on social media.

In this regard, directives have been issued that state that government employees will not be allowed to become part of any political or ideological discussions on social media platforms.

According to the authorities, “government officials must obtain permission from the government to participate in various platforms of social media.”

