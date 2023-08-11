New Rumored Jersey of Pakistan Cricket Team Circulating on Social media – Check out!

The 50-overs ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place later in India. Many cricketing experts have depicted Pakistan as one of the favorites of the World Cup. Whenever such a mega event takes place, new elegant jerseys are designed for each team. In this regard, a rumored jersey of Pakistan for the World Cup went viral on social media as you can see in the below-stated image.

Pakistan’s rumoured kit for the World Cup in India. This actually looks fabulous 💚 Design shared by @ChangeofPace414. Wonderful edit by @thebigone56 ❤️ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/mQHbasbjpg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 10, 2023

The fan-made photos of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam wearing the new jersey while holding a bat. Pakistan Cricket Board hasn’t officially confirmed the design of the new jersey, however, the cricketing fans seemed happy with the design.

Apart from it, in another news, the head coach of the Pakistan Women’s team, Mark Coles has resigned with immediate effect citing personal reasons. In this regard, PCB in a statement said,

He will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start on September 1 in Karachi.

PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

