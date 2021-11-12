New Rumors About the Launch of Apple AirPods Pro 2

This whole year we heard many times about the launch date of Apple AirPods Pro 2. The date came and passed but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 never got launched. Now again from a more credible source the news have surfaced about the expected launch date of AirPods. This time the news come from a tipster named FronTron who has gained the insiders knowledge directly from the supply chain.

According to them, the AirPods Pro 2 will indeed launch in Q3 2022.

The chances for the launch date to be accurate this time are high as the tipster FronTron has a good track record of accurate leaks. According to MacRumors the tipster FronTron has confirmed that the information directly comes from the supply chain. Thus, this time the rumors might actually turn out to be true and between July 1st and September 30th, the first sight seeing of the AirPods Pro may happen.

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be equipped with motion sensors with the focus on fitness tracking. IPX-4 rated water-resistant MagSafe Charging Case are some of the new features that we witnessed in recent AirPods 3 launch and will be seen in the new AirPods too. The optical sensors will be replaced by the all-new-skin-detect scanners. Among other rumors, for a more compact design Apple plans to remove the stem from the pods.

We should not put all our hopes in these rumors, as till date Apple has not confirmed any, but has not refuted either.

