Vivo Y33s 5G Expected Launch Date, Colors and Specifications

According to a reliable tipster Vivo company will be debuting Vivo Y33s 5G in the Chinese market. The new Y33s 5G will be different from the Vivo Y33s which is powered by Helio G80. The Vivo Y33s Helio G80 is a 4G LTE device whereas the new Y33s 5G is a 5G device. Lets have a go through over the specs, price and release date rumors that we have heard till now.

Release Date of New Y33s 5G

It is rumored that the handset will be available in China by 12th February.

New Y33s 5G Color Options

The color options are quiet eye catching with Nebula Blue, Fluorite Black, and Early Snow Dawn.

Specifications of Y33s 5G

According to the rumors the new Y33s 5G will be having a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch The dimensions are 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm and will weigh 185 gm. The screen will be having a resolution with HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. It has a dual rear camera of 13 MP and 2MP cameras while a 8 MP front/selfie camera.

It will be equipped with Android 12 OS with a Vivo’s UI. The Y33s 5G will be equipped by Dimensity 700 chipset with four variants of internal RAM with 128 GB internal storage and microSD card support. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with 18W charging tech.

New Y33s 5G Prices

The prices of the Y33s 5G will vary according to the the RAM size. The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage will be around $251( Pkr.44,352), 8 GB RAM with 128 GB will be $267 ( Pkr.47,126).

Now lets wait for the 12th of Feb, so we can actually see what the newY33s 5G has to offer. The rumors and speculations are worth waiting for so lets hope, it is as it is rumored.

