New Samsung Experience Stores Open in Hafeez Center

Samsung Pakistan announced the opening of two new stores; The Phone Shop and the Mobile Store in Hafeez center, which is the most famous smartphone market in Pakistan located in the city of Lahore. Customers can visit the stores to get the full Samsung experience and to purchase their latest products. The stores will serve to give customers a centralized shopping space where they can truly experience the Galaxy Ecosystem.

These two stores are outfitted with cutting edge design and the classic Samsung aesthetic, embodying Samsung’s commitment to Innovation and technological advancement. Customers can go to the stores to experience the latest Samsung devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, which can also pre-ordered from the new stores directly. The stores provide convenience to customers that want to purchase Samsung products through a reliable medium.

You can experience multiple Samsung smartphones across various smartphone series like the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series. The stores also feature accessories along with smartphone devices such as the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds2, Battery Packs, Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+, Adapters and much more.

For more information, visit Samsung.com/pk

