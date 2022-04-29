New Samsung Foldable Phones are Coming During Second Half of 2022

People have different opinions when it comes to foldable smartphones. Some people like them while others don’t. For us, they are a plus as they become pocket-sized and easy to carry wherever you go. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are the company’s most recent and best foldable phones. They have much harder displays, IPX8 waterproof for the first time among foldables, and S Pen functionality on the Fold variant. We’ve all been expecting the corporation to release a new generation in 2022, and Samsung has finally confirmed that foldables are coming in the second half of 2022. They confirmed this in its Q1 2022 earnings call.

Samsung Foldable Phones are Coming During Second Half of 2022

During this call, a Samsung representative said, “We are presently all hands-on deck with the preparation of the new foldable model expected for launch in the second half of 2022.”

Samsung mobile’s vice president Kim Sung-Koo mentioned that the government hopes to make foldable phones a “major column inside our business” alongside the Galaxy S series. When the new foldables are released, the company will also focus on ensuring that it is not hampered by supply chain issues:

“We will rigorously plan for the new foldable products to ensure a continuous supply of crucial parts, allowing us to fully address market potential and maximize sales from the time they enter the market.”

The Expectation of Price Reduction

In any case, the company’s formal work on new gadgets comes as little surprise after releasing foldables every year since 2019. Samsung’s Z Flip 3 cost $999 at launch. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cost $1,800. So, we’re looking for a price reduction on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

