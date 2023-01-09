New Samsung Galaxy S23 Leak Suggests Storage Size Upto 128GB

Advertisement

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series for months. The upcoming flagship series will come with three Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. According to previous reports, the regular model of the series was tipped to sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. However, it was said that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. Today, a new Galaxy S23 leak surfaced and three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this topic. Let’s dig into it.

A New Galaxy S23 Leak Surfaced Online

Leakster Ahmed Qwaider recently updates his previous leak in a new post. He has mentioned a 12 GB RAM version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in his list along with 512 GB storage variants of the Galaxy S23 and S23+. The tipster also states that a few countries will also get a 128 GB variant of the S23. After that, fellow leaker Ice universe agreed with the update.

Another leakster who has built up a decent reputation for offering up accurate tech-related information uses the codenames “DM1”, “DM2”, and “DM3” for upcoming smartphones. He has even used “Project Diamond” as the internal codename for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. According to the tipster, the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series will come in the following configurations:

DM1 – Samsung Galaxy S23: 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB

DM2 – Galaxy S23 Plus: 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB

DM3 – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 8 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, and probably a 12 GB + 1 TB model available via the Samsung store

In order to increase the confusion level, another leaker has thrown spanner in the works by telling that both the regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ would be boasting up to 512 GB of storage space. It is quite clear that the three tipsters do not agree on what Samsung has planned with the base model in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

However, I think that it is certainly believable that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S23 series with an “affordable” SKU in the lineup. So, if that comes out to be true then the company may eliminate the 128 GB option from the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. So, let’s wait and watch which leakster wins the race. Till then, fingers crossed.

