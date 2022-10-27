New social media rules to be finalized within a month

Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication revealed that the government is going to present new social media rules next month. During the era of PM Imran khan, the federal cabinet introduced controversial Rules that were totally denied by different segments of society. Later on, petitions were filed in the Islamabad High Court against the rules and IHC directed the Ministry of IT to revise the rules and referred them to the National Assembly speaker to ensure freedom of speech on online platforms.

For this, a new committee is formed to revise the rules. While briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT which was chaired by Mir Muhammad Jamali, Amin Ul Haque revealed that in order to make changes to the social media rules, the IT Ministry has taken suggestions from domestic and global companies.

He further revealed that new social media rules will be presented to the cabinet for approval and ensured that they are taking in confidence all stakeholders for better legislation on the new rules.

The member attending the meeting appraised cybersecurity policy. It was noted that Personal Data Protection Bill with amended with significant input from social media and tech companies.

The officials from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also present and briefed the committee about the cybercrime complaints and how they are being tackled. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) updated the committee on actions taken for the improvement of Cybersecurity and Social Media Rules.

PTA revealed that removing objectionable content from social media platforms immediately is nearly impossible since it takes proper research. When asked about the social media platform, it was revealed that platforms like Facebook and YouTube are among the most secure platforms however they need to inform these companies for the removal of immoral or objectionable content which takes time since there is no direct way of removing the content.

Since the Social media rules had received backlash from several quarters including civil society, the internet community, and even internet service providers, let’s see whether the new rules will be welcomed by people or not.

