New Space Rules Set Stage for Starlink and Global Satellite Firms to Enter Pakistan

Pakistan has taken a significant step toward formalising satellite internet operations in the country by drafting its first Space Regulatory Framework, paving the way for permanent licensing of global satellite service providers such as Elon Musk’s Starlink and other international firms.

The initiative comes under the Pakistan Space Activity Regulatory Board (PSARB), the designated authority responsible for overseeing all commercial and civil space activities in the country. The board has finalised the draft of the Space Regulatory Framework and circulated it to key stakeholders, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), PEMRA, and other relevant institutions for feedback.

According to official sources, the framework aims to align with international best practices and will include provisions for a clear licensing system, risk assessment protocols, and robust cybersecurity and data protection measures.

The draft has now been shared with government departments, telecom regulators, and media authorities, who have been invited to submit their recommendations. Once stakeholder input is reviewed, the framework will be finalised and implemented.

Officials familiar with the development confirmed that the upcoming policy will require all satellite internet providers to obtain registration from PSARB before applying for a PTA-issued operating license.

In a notable move earlier this year, Starlink was granted a temporary NOC (No Objection Certificate) by Pakistani authorities in March 2025, allowing limited operations under strict conditions. However, under the new regime, Starlink and others will need to reapply for full operational licenses, in line with national security, commercial, and technical standards.

Sources indicate that interest from global satellite players is growing. Companies like China’s Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and others from Europe and the Gulf have reportedly expressed willingness to invest in Pakistan’s expanding space and connectivity market.

The space sector began gaining regulatory traction after the National Space Policy was approved in December 2023, followed by the ratification of the Pakistan Space Activities Rules in February 2024. These regulatory instruments laid the groundwork for PSARB’s expanded authority.

Under the proposed framework, satellite internet firms will need to meet rigorous compliance standards, not only in terms of service delivery but also with respect to international space law, national security, interference management, and user data protection. Companies failing to meet these benchmarks may face limitations or denial of operating privileges.

The move is seen as part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to modernise its digital and space infrastructure while also attracting foreign investment. Policymakers believe that enabling satellite internet services will improve national broadband penetration, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

While the temporary access granted to Starlink earlier this year marked a first for high-throughput low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite providers in Pakistan, authorities have remained cautious. Regulatory experts stress the importance of establishing safeguards before allowing unrestricted access to space-based internet systems, which are often difficult to monitor through traditional telecom frameworks.

The PSARB is now positioned as the country’s central node for all space-related licensing and oversight. Its coordination with PTA ensures that companies not only meet technical requirements but also align with Pakistan’s broader data governance and cybersecurity protocols.

With the framework approaching finalisation, government officials are optimistic about opening Pakistan’s space sector to international firms while ensuring that national interests and digital sovereignty are protected.

As Pakistan prepares to welcome high-speed satellite internet services, the success of this new framework will depend on effective enforcement, cross-agency collaboration, and adaptability to emerging technologies.

Also read:

Starlink Set to Launch in Pakistan, Elon Musk Likely to Attend Opening Ceremony