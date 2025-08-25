New Street Fighter Movie 2025: Cast, Storyline, and Release Updates

A new live-action Street Fighter movie, 2025, is officially in the works, and fans couldn’t be more excited. This marks the third attempt at bringing Capcom’s legendary fighting game to the big screen, and the project already looks bigger than past efforts. Filming has just kicked off, and the cast list suggests the studio is aiming high.

Street Fighter has a long history in gaming, but Hollywood hasn’t always done it justice. This time, Legendary Pictures is leading the charge, with Capcom directly involved in production, a sign that the creators want to keep it faithful.

Release Still Unclear

The film was supposed to hit theatres on March 20, 2026. That plan has changed. The date was pushed back, and no new one has been set. The good news? Cameras are rolling now, which means the delay looks more like scheduling than trouble. A trailer or teaser will probably come sometime in 2026.

Big Names in the Cast

The casting is stacked and has a mix of surprises:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Cody Rhodes as Guile

50 Cent as Balrog

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Orville Peck as Vega

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Andrew Schulz as Dan

Some choices are spot-on. Others have fans raising eyebrows. Seeing WWE stars and even a rapper on the lineup makes it clear the studio wants wide appeal.

Story Likely Based on Street Fighter II

The plot hasn’t been confirmed, but the lineup suggests the film is leaning on Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. That game has the world tournament run by M. Bison, with fighters chasing both glory and revenge. It’s the classic setup and still the best-known storyline from the franchise.

Why Fans Care

The last time Street Fighter hit the big screen was back in 1994, and that film has been remembered for all the wrong reasons. But game movies have improved since then. Minecraft, Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. pulled in big box office numbers, proving that video game films can actually work. With Capcom directly involved, fans are hoping this movie finally does justice to the series.

If it lands well, it could even set up sequels or maybe more game-to-movie crossovers.