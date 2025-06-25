New Study Confirms: Video Games Reduce Stress, Even Violent Ones

Can a violent video game calm your body, even while your mind feels tense? A new study says, yes.

Researchers have discovered that video games, even those with violent or intense scenes, can lower physiological stress levels such as heart rate and cortisol after a stressful event. This finding challenges common assumptions about how video games affect emotional well-being and offers surprising support for their potential role in stress recovery and mental health management.

Published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology, the study reveals a curious disconnect: although players felt more stressed and aggressive during intense parts of a game, their bodies told a different story. Physiological indicators like heart rate and cortisol dropped after gameplay, regardless of whether players experienced violent or non-violent scenes.

The Game That Calmed the Chaos

To explore this effect, researchers led by Gary L. Wagener asked 82 adults between ages 18 and 40 to take part in a stress-inducing experiment followed by a video game session. The game in question was A Plague Tale: Requiem, a grim and emotionally charged title set in mediaeval France. The players were divided into two groups: one played violent scenes from the game, and the other played non-violent narrative scenes.

But first, participants had to endure a psychological stress test known as the Socially Evaluated Cold Pressor Test (SECPT), involving immersion of their hand in ice-cold water while being watched, questioned, and recorded. It’s a standard lab method for reliably triggering physiological stress.

Following the stress test, each participant played their assigned game passage for about 25 minutes on a PlayStation 5. Throughout the study, participants were monitored before, during, and after the game. The researchers monitored the subjects using electrocardiograms (ECG), cortisol saliva samples, and psychological surveys to measure both physical and emotional stress responses.

The Surprising Results: Video Games Reduce Stress

After playing, both groups showed a drop in physiological stress: heart rate and cortisol levels decreased, suggesting a calming effect on the body. Interestingly, players of the violent game sequence reported feeling more stressed and less relaxed, even as their body metrics told the opposite story.

In contrast, those playing the non-violent scenes not only saw lower stress levels physically but also reported feeling calmer and more emotionally balanced.

This divergence between felt stress and physical relaxation offers a deeper look into how people misinterpret their own emotional states, particularly in fast-paced or aggressive virtual environments.

This dissociation between self-reported and physiological stress results suggests that people may assess their own state of arousal incorrectly. The violent game sequence was judged to be more challenging and difficult… but physiological relaxation still occurred.” -The researchers noted

Why This Matters: Rethinking Games and Mental Health

With over 3 billion people worldwide playing video games, the study adds valuable nuance to our understanding of their role in emotional regulation. According to a large survey, 89% of gamers already view video games as a stress-relief tool, a claim that now finds support in hard biological data.

The researchers suggest that video games may help players recover from real-world stress, regardless of game content. This includes violent games, which are often scrutinized for potentially harmful psychological effects. But the study stops short of recommending violent games as therapeutic tools.

Importantly, the challenge level may play a role. Players perceived the violent segments as more difficult, which could have increased their cognitive load and emotional reactivity, even as their body began to recover. The game may have offered a sense of control, agency, and immersion, all of which are known factors that reduce physiological stress.

A Word of Caution

While the study highlights positive short-term effects, it doesn’t negate the potential downsides of excessive or compulsive gaming. Long sessions, disrupted sleep, social isolation, or toxic interactions in online spaces can contribute to long-term stress or worsen anxiety.

And since the study only tested one narrative-driven game, its findings may not apply universally, for example, to ultra-competitive multiplayer games like Call of Duty or Fortnite, which can raise tension and adrenaline in different ways.

Still, the findings make a compelling case for re-evaluating the public discourse around video games, which often frames them as either escapist distractions or potential threats to mental health.

Video Games Reduce Stress: What This Means for the Future

This study arrives at a time when mental health tech and digital well-being are converging. As wellness apps and mindfulness tools flood the market, video games may soon find a new role in clinical settings, particularly for short-term stress relief.

With further research, game developers might even design experiences specifically tailored to promote recovery from stress or trauma, blurring the lines between entertainment and therapeutic support.

The takeaway? Even when gameplay feels intense or chaotic, your body may be more relaxed than you think, and that could be a game-changer for how we approach gaming, stress, and digital health.

