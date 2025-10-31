New Study Finds Android Outperforms iOS in Blocking Scam Messages and Fraud Attempts

For years, Apple has promoted its tightly controlled ecosystem as a hallmark of superior security, often contrasting it with Android’s more open nature. However, a new study suggests that when it comes to protecting users from scams, the tables might have turned.

According to research conducted by YouGov in collaboration with Google, Android users experience significantly fewer scam messages compared to iPhone users. The survey, covering 5,000 smartphone owners across the United States, India, and Brazil, revealed that iOS users are 65% more likely than Android users to receive three or more scam texts per week. In contrast, 58% of Android users reported receiving no scam texts at all during the same period.

The findings also indicate that Android users are 20% more likely than their iOS counterparts to rate their devices’ scam protections as “very effective” or “extremely effective.”

Among Android devices, Google Pixel owners showed the strongest results. They were 96% more likely than iPhone users to report zero scam texts. Conversely, iPhone users were 136% more likely than Pixel users to report a high volume of scam messages, and 150% more likely to describe their device as ineffective in stopping mobile fraud.

In a separate analysis comparing the built-in scam and fraud protection of four flagship devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, and Motorola Razr+ 2025, the iPhone ranked last in the number of integrated security features.

The report credited Android’s lead to its robust call screening, scam detection, and real-time authentication tools. Features like Google Messages’ spam filtering and on-device AI-powered scam detection analyze texts from unknown senders, block harmful links, and issue instant warnings for suspicious interactions. Similarly, the Phone by Google app automatically screens spam calls, while Call Screen and Scam Detection provide real-time alerts for fraudulent conversations and restrict risky actions such as installing untrusted apps.

While Apple continues to emphasize privacy and data protection, the latest findings suggest that in the evolving landscape of mobile scams, Android’s AI-driven, proactive approach may now offer users a stronger first line of defense.

Also read:

New WhatsApp iOS Update Lets You Save Stickers Without Sending Them