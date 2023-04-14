New Suicide Squad Release Date Revealed

You must be wondering if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is ever coming out. The bad piece of news is that Rocksteady Studios has again delayed the game. It is the second time the game has been delayed this year or you can say the third overall. The Suicide Squad release date has been delayed from 2022 to May 26th, 2023. Then it jumped to some later date in 2023 to, now, February 2nd, 2024. So, let’s hope that this comes out to be the real release date and is not delayed further.
Suicide Squad Release date Is Tipped To Be Feb 2024
Suicide Squad was laboriously featured in Sony’s February State of Play earlier this year. The good part was that it was the first time when players had an up-close look at the gameplay. It turned out that a live service shooter with a battle pass is not just what people want right now.
According to the latest announcement, Rocksteady is again delaying the game for another nine months. It is again a long period. The company claims to be working on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. What do you guys think? What’s taking so long for a game to release? A reporter Jason Schreier has been covering the game’s earlier delay for a long time. He recently tweeted that this new delay is to focus on buffing the game instead of potentially modifying any of the live service elements.
Now official — Suicide Squad bumped from May 2023 to February 2024 — and again, this delay is to polish the game, not change it: https://t.co/Cm9qf3Lc4l
— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 13, 2023
So, cutting the long discussion short, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will allegedly release on February 2nd, 2024. We hope that this would be the final launch date otherwise we are going to believe that the game is never ever coming!
