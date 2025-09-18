New SWVL-Style Bus Service Launched to End Misery of Pakistan’s Local Transport

Public transport in Pakistan’s largest cities has been in disarray for years. Overcrowded buses, unsafe rickshaws, and costly ride-hailing apps leave commuters with limited, reliable choices. The situation worsened when global mass transit player SWVL exited Pakistan, creating a vacuum in affordable daily commuting. Now, a new local service, Buscaro, has stepped in with a tech-enabled model designed to provide safe, structured, and affordable rides for students and employees alike.

What began with a single bus in founder and CEO Maha Shahzad’s living room has grown into one of the country’s largest mass transit platforms, processing over 900,000 bookings per month. Buscaro’s system dedicates routes to schools and companies, combining convenience with safety. Its technology stack offers live tracking for parents and passengers, financial transparency for organizations, and operational visibility for administrators.

The service is particularly valued by parents and women commuters. “I use Buscaro’s service because their vehicles show up on time, rides are comfortable, and I feel safe,” said commuter Iqra Shabbir. Parent Abdul Majid added, “My two children use Buscaro for their school commute. The service is reliable and makes our morning routine much easier. I feel a sense of security about my children’s safety.”

With $2 million in fresh funding, Buscaro is scaling rapidly across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. Its expansion plans include tier-2 cities, underserved industrial hubs, and potential collaborations with government bodies to upgrade outdated public transport systems.

By building on the gap left behind by SWVL, Buscaro has become a homegrown remedy to Pakistan’s transport crisis. For millions of commuters, it offers what has long been missing: a dependable, safe, and affordable way to travel daily.

