New TECNO phone spotted on Google Play Console; Camon 17 on its way

The smartphone brand, TECNO is about to bring another addition to its Camon series. Camon 17 has now been spotted on the Google Play Console database under the model number CG6j. The launch date and other details are yet not available, but sources say the phone shall be available soon in the market.

Camon is the photography flagship series from TECNO. According to the Federal Communication Commission, Camon 17 will be equipped with a vertically aligned camera. The camera configuration of the new phone has yet not been disclosed but it is expected to pack a multi rear camera setup, a stretched-out camera platform to encase the lenses and an LED flash.

Many global media outlets report Camon 17 to come with high-end features like 6GB RAM, 720×1600 pixels display, and MediaTek Helio G chipset. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also expected to come with a 5000mAh battery and fast charge with a USB Type-C port.

The previous phones from the brand have been outstanding ones in the market competition. The customers have high expectations towards the brand with this new device that shall be launching soon. Stay tuned for updates from TECNO and more on tech here with us!