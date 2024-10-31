New Telco Sites Improve Data & Voice Services in KP Districts

The Ministry of IT and Telecom in a latest report to the National Assembly, informed that telecom operators have collectively added 43 new sites across Hangu and Kurram districts in the past year. In Hangu, telecom companies installed 30 new sites, with Ufone taking the lead by building 19 sites, followed by Zong with eight, and Jazz with three. In addition, Ufone also upgraded 28 existing sites to 4G, which would enhance data speed and network performance in the district. However, Telenor did not add any new sites in Hangu during this period.

Meanwhile, in the Kurram district, 13 new sites were set up, with Ufone again leading by installing nine sites, followed by Jazz with three and Zong with one. Both Ufone and Jazz upgraded four of their Kurram sites to 4G, improving data speeds in the area.

The expansion is aimed at improving connectivity and addressing network quality issues in these remote areas.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has actively urged mobile operators to improve connectivity through the installation of new sites, 4G upgrades, and enhanced technical measures. PTA added that VoLTE upgrades by Jazz, Zong, and Telenor have further improved voice quality, with Jazz additionally releasing Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) for expanded service options.

Moreover, the independent Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in Hangu carried out by PTA between May 2023 and August 2024 have indicated service improvements. Ufone’s data and Jazz’s voice services met compliance standards after the PTA’s directed upgrades. However, surveys in Kurram have been restricted due to the security situation, though PTA continues to monitor performance via system-based evaluations.

