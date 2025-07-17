New Trademark Hints at Samsung’s Next Foldable Name and Possible Launch Timeline

Samsung appears to be preparing the stage for the official debut of its long-rumored tri-folding smartphone. A recent trademark filing suggests that the company may have finalized the branding and is edging closer to launch. Filed with the Korean Intellectual Property Office, the application hints at a new addition to Samsung’s premium foldable series. The trademark filing reveals the name Galaxy Z TriFold, indicating that Samsung could position it either as a standalone device or part of a new sub-series under the Galaxy Z lineup. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed the name, the application suggests internal decisions are progressing fast.

The device was first teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025, raising eyebrows with its unique folding mechanism and multi-panel display. Since then, a subtle animation in One UI 8.0, based on Android 16, has given fans a visual cue of what to expect. The company had promised that the tri-folding phone would launch before the end of 2025, and now, it seems the timeline is still intact.

Interestingly, this device was expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but Samsung delayed it, citing final design refinements. Now, the new trademark reignites expectations.

That said, Samsung has a history of trademarking multiple names before making a final selection. Some reports even speculate that the Galaxy G Fold could still be in the running. However, with this recent filing, Galaxy Z TriFold is the most credible option so far.

Expect more leaks and official hints in the coming weeks as Samsung ramps up its foldable portfolio.

