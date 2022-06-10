New tweet reporting tools of Twitter Launches for everyone

Twitter is trying to make its platform better than before. Among many other changes, one thing that gained people’s attention was a new way to report harmful tweets which was previously not available. This time the company has come up with improved and New tweet reporting tools of Twitter, which it started testing in December 2021.

Regarding this improved reporting feature, Twitter revealed that it is trying to implement the people-first approach which will make it easier for others to flag tweets. As far as the old method is concerned, when users used to report a tweet, a series of options were given in the menu to users to identify why the tweet is reported and which rule is broken. This overall process was quite confusing since the problematic tweets were not properly flagged due to this issue. Sometimes the actual option was not available due to which a specific tweet was reported.

Now the new method asks users to tell what actually happened instead of giving a few options to choose from. This revamped method makes its easier to report tweets when someone specific is targeted. Due to this, users are given more options to report hate speech.

This new reporting process of twitter is now launched for everyone after passing the basic testing process. According to the company, this new approach has changed the overall way things were reported and has resulted in a 50 percent increase in “actionable reports” during the testing made for 6 months.

It means now when it is launched for everyone, we will see this percentage increase with time. Let’s wait and watch.

