New Twitter Blue Verification will relaunch on November 29th

Twitter Blue verification tick is in news for some time since people are not very happy about it. There are two reasons for it. Firstly, people who earned this verification label will have to pay $8 every month to prove they are authentic. Secondly, inauthentic accounts would be able to show themselves as the real ones by paying for this tick. Well everyone on social media people were showing their disgrace about these newly introduced charges when Elon Musk announced that the company is discontinuing its subscription for some time till the US elections are completed. People were relieved hearing this and were quite happy but now Elon Musk has again announced that Twitter Blue will relaunch on November 29th which in either case people who want to have this blue tick will have to pay for it every month. In a tweet, he said he would be “punting” the relaunch to the new date “to make sure that it is rock solid.”

It should be mentioned here that the Blue subscription didn’t go much smoother. Initially, the blue subscription started rolling out for iOS by the start of this month. Since the wave of fake verified accounts started popping up on the platform, it was not actually a good show.

A fake account of Nintendo was also witnessed that posted an image of Mario flipping the bird and an account of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was also impersonated and a tweet was shared saying that insulin is now free.

Due to all this confusion and chaos, many big advertising companies including Omnicom group have stopped Twitter ads.

While Elon Musk revealed that those who will not pay for the blue verification mark will lose it anyway:

With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service

No doubt, Twitter is in hot waters right now but Elon Musk is also quite stubborn so the fate of the company is unknown yet.

Also Read: Ad agencies Recommend corporate clients to pause Twitter ad Campaigns