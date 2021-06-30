Google Messages is the default messaging app on a number of android phones around the globe. The messaging app offers a number of handy features, And now, Google is going to launch a major update that will make things much more convenient for the users. New Update to the Google Messages App will Allow Users to sort Conversations

In a recent announcement, Google has said that that it’s going to roll out a new categories feature. The latest update will encompass machine learning to sort texts by personal transactions, offers, OTPs, and standard personal messages (for chats with saved contacts).

The above-mentioned screenshot clearly demonstrates that how your messages will be sorted after the new update to the Google Messages. In a blog post, Google said,

All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorized messages offline.

The new update will surely bring a lot of convenience for the users. It will enable the users to instantly locate the texts they actually want. However, some other new features will also arrive for Messaging app of Google after the new update. The search engine giant has announced that Google Messages will now automatically delete your OTP messages after one day. However, this feature isn’t required for daily use so you can choose to ignore this update if you want.

The new update is going to be launched soon and will require an Android 8 Oreo or a higher operating system. However, the company didn't reveal any specific date for the update but we're guessing it'll be soon launched in all corners of the world.




