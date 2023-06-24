New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 Series (Post Reduction)

After the reduction in PTA taxes on smartphones, people have become more curious about the new taxes, especially on iPhones. We have already covered the PTA taxes on iPhone 14 pro models and iPhone 13 series. Now, it’s time to cover the PTA taxes on the iPhone 12 series. Many iPhone lovers are still eager to purchase any iPhone 12 model because it has the same design and almost all the features which we see in the new iPhone lineups. Additionally, the brand name of Apple itself entices users to purchase an iPhone. Therefore, let’s take a look at the new updated PTA taxes on iPhone 12 series.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 series

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 12 mini 75,450/-. 94,078/-. iPhone 12 86,165/-. 107,432/-. iPhone 12 Pro 103,335/-. 125,205/-. iPhone 12 Pro Max 107,325/-. 130,708/-.

There is a decent reduction in PTA taxes and it would attract many iPhone 12 users to register their iPhones with PTA. Still, we recommend FBR to further lower these taxes to boost the process of smartphone registration.

Moreover, if you want to know the PTA taxes on other smartphones, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.