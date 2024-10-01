New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 16 (100% Accurate)

Are you planning to import the latest iPhone 16 to Pakistan? Remember that you must pay PTA tax to use any cellular network in Pakistan. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is responsible for imposing taxes on smartphones. Unfortunately, in comparison to the previous iPhone 15 generation, FBR has increased the taxes on the iPhone 16. We generated PSID on the passport and CNIC for the iPhone 16 to know about the exact PTA taxes on this device.

Here are the updated PTA taxes on iPhone 16 on both passport and CNIC.

PTA Taxes on iPhone 16

PTA Tax on Passport PKR 128,766 Pay Now PTA Tax on CNIC PKR 154,293 Pay Now

The PTA taxes on iPhone 16 have increased dramatically. Previously, we assumed it to be equal to the previous iPhone 15 generation. However, this isn’t the case. The high taxes may be seen as a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal use. Therefore, we urge FBR to reconsider these taxes and bring relaxation in taxes for normal users. Besides, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to know the PTA tax for any other smartphone.

