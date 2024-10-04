New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 16 Plus (100% Accurate)

Do you want to import the new iPhone 16 Plus to Pakistan? Apple has recently the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, with four different variants including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, if you are planning to purchase any model from the iPhone 16 series in Pakistan, then you will have to pay the PTA tax. We have already covered PTA taxes on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max. We generated PSID on the passport and CNIC for the iPhone 16 Plus to know about the exact PTA tax on the phone.

Here are the new updated PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max Models

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 16 Plus 135,322 161,949

The PTA taxes on iPhone models have increased dramatically. Previously, we assumed it to be equal to the previous iPhone 15 generation. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. The high taxes may be seen as a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal use. Besides, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to know the PTA tax for any other smartphone.

Check out? New PTA Taxes on all iPhones (iPhone 5 to iPhone 14 series)