New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max (100% Accurate)

Apple has recently launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. Unfortunately, netizens and experts have opined that there hasn’t been any significant upgrade in the series besides a better camera. Still, if you are planning to purchase any model from the iPhone 16 series in Pakistan, then you will have to pay the PTA tax. It must be paid within 30 days to continue using any local network. We generated PSID on the passport for the iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max to know about the exact PTA taxes on these devices.

Here are the new updated PTA taxes on the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max Models

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 182,710 209,564 Apple iPhone 16 Pro 168,789 193,884

The PTA taxes on iPhone models have increased dramatically. Previously, we assumed it to be equal to the previous iPhone 15 generation. However, this isn’t the case. The high taxes may be seen as a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal use. Besides, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you want to know the PTA tax for any other smartphone.

