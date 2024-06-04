New Updated PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) (100% Accurate)

Do you plan to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) model abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? However, you should keep in mind that you will have to pay PTA tax to use cellular services in Pakistan. The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor of the Nothing Phone (1) and comes with some high-end features and a unique design. It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on mobile phones in Pakistan. So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to register Nothing Phone (2) with PTA.

PTA Tax on Nothing Phone (2)

PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Rs. 106,000/-. PKR 129,250/-.

As evident, the PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) are pretty high. Therefore, we suggest FBR re-evaluate the tax rates on all smartphones. Rather than targeting the end users, they should impose such taxes on those who import mobile devices for commercial purposes and exempt those who import mobile devices for personal use.

Moreover, you can also use our PTA Mobile Taxes Calculator to know the taxes on all the latest smartphones.

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram to get daily updates regarding taxes.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Category Specifications Display Type: LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1600 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak) Size: 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm² (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Features: Always On Display Platform OS: Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5.5 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU: Adreno 730 Memory Card slot: No Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, live HDR, OIS Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features: HDR Video: 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No Features: Snapdragon Sound Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1), NavIC NFC: Yes Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass Battery Type: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC4, 100% in 55 min (advertised) 15W wireless, 100% in 130 min (advertised) 5W reverse wireless Misc Colors: White, Dark Gray