New Updated PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) (100% Accurate)

Do you plan to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) model abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? However, you should keep in mind that you will have to pay PTA tax to use cellular services in Pakistan. The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor of the Nothing Phone (1) and comes with some high-end features and a unique design. It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on mobile phones in Pakistan. So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to register Nothing Phone (2) with PTA.

PTA Tax on Nothing Phone (2)

PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC
Rs. 106,000/-. PKR 129,250/-.

As evident, the PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) are pretty high. Therefore, we suggest FBR re-evaluate the tax rates on all smartphones. Rather than targeting the end users, they should impose such taxes on those who import mobile devices for commercial purposes and exempt those who import mobile devices for personal use.

Nothing Phone (2) Specs

Category Specifications
Display Type: LTPO OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1600 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak)
Size: 6.7 inches, 108.0 cm² (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~394 ppi density)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass
Features: Always On Display
Platform OS: Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5.5
Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU: Adreno 730
Memory Card slot: No
Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
Main Camera Dual: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features: LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, live HDR, OIS
Selfie Camera Single: 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Features: HDR
Video: 1080p@30fps
Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack: No
Features: Snapdragon Sound
Comms WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1), NavIC
NFC: Yes
Radio: No
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
Battery Type: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 45W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC4, 100% in 55 min (advertised)
15W wireless, 100% in 130 min (advertised)
5W reverse wireless
Misc Colors: White, Dark Gray

