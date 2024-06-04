New Updated PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) (100% Accurate)
Do you plan to purchase the Nothing Phone (2) model abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? However, you should keep in mind that you will have to pay PTA tax to use cellular services in Pakistan. The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor of the Nothing Phone (1) and comes with some high-end features and a unique design. It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on mobile phones in Pakistan. So, let’s check out how much you will have to pay to register Nothing Phone (2) with PTA.
PTA Tax on Nothing Phone (2)
|PTA Tax on Passport
|PTA Tax on CNIC
|Rs. 106,000/-.
|PKR 129,250/-.
As evident, the PTA Taxes on Nothing Phone (2) are pretty high. Therefore, we suggest FBR re-evaluate the tax rates on all smartphones. Rather than targeting the end users, they should impose such taxes on those who import mobile devices for commercial purposes and exempt those who import mobile devices for personal use.
Moreover, you can also use our PTA Mobile Taxes Calculator to know the taxes on all the latest smartphones.
Nothing Phone (2) Specs
