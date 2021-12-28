New Variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, 8GB RAM with 256GB

A few months back, Xiaomi launched an affordable series of tablet by the name Xiaomi Pad 5 series. Now the Xiaomi plans to launch a new variant of the flagship model Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory with the Wi-Fi version.

The company plans to add a new variant to the Tablet ‘s Wi-Fi model with the RAM increased to 8GB and internal storage of 256GB. Lu Weibing, the General Manager for Redmi, has confirmed that Xiaomi will be launching a new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, which will be showcased along with the unveiling of Xiaomi 12 series and Xiaomi Watch S1 ceremony, on the 28th of December 2021.

To refresh our memory, lets have an overview of the Xiaomi Tablet specs. The launched Pad 5 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 860 chipset while the new variant will have Snapdragon 870 chipset thus the new variant will perform better. The camera of the new variant is dual lens module with 13MP and 5MP. The display size is 11-inch with the refresh rate 120Hz. The tablet comes with a big battery of 8600 mAh capacity.

These are the few news that have officially told regarding the new Tab variant. Once the event happens only then we will know of the other hidden upgrades or small announcements that Xiaomi has planned for the launching ceremony. We will try to bring more news regarding the launching ceremony soon, so stay tuned.

