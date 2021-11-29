Vivo uses OriginOS for its Chinese phones and it is about to get a new version. The new version of OriginOS is coming on December 9 and it will be called OriginOS Ocean. According to reports, Vivo will roll out the new version to a number of smartphones in the first wave.

The new version of OriginOS is Arriving on December 9

The new OriginOS (which is technically a UI on top of Android’s kernel) will bring improved features for mobile use. Moreover, it will bring easy cross-device navigation with PC and file transfers. Design-wise it will keep the grid system with multiple widgets and gesture navigations which became a hit among vivo users when the first OriginOS came out.

Furthermore, the company has not officially revealed the name of the devices that are getting it first. But some leakers have already revealed the name of some devices. Initially, the flagships will get the new version and a number of mid-range phones from the S series. Here’s the full list,

vivo X70 Pro+

vivo X70 Pro

vivo X70

vivo X60 Pro+

vivo X60t Pro+

vivo X60 Pro

vivo X60

vivo S10 Pro

vivo S10

vivo S9

vivo iQOO 8 Pro

vivo iQOO 8

vivo iQOO 7

