Vivo has just recently unveiled the Y30 in Pakistan at an affordable price. Now, it seems like Vivo is working on another mid-ranger. As a New Vivo Midrange Phone Appears on Geekbench. The phone has also appeared on multiple listings earlier this month. The phone has appeared on Geekbench with the model number Vivo 2004. The phone with the same model number has also been certified in Singapore and Russia.

A New Vivo Midrange Phone Appears on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing has also revealed some key information about the phone. The phone will come with the Snapdragon 675 chipset. Also, it will have 8GB RAM and Android 10 out of the box. All these specs are quite obvious for a mid-range phone. The phone managed to score 552 points in the single-core test and 1703 in the multi-core test.

It is not clear yet whether it will be a new phone or a sibling to already launched smartphone. Most of the guess refers to a new device as the phone maker gives sequential numbers to its models. On the other hand, it could be a sibling to the Vivo Z5i/Vivo U3/vivo U20. Vivo has recently launched V19 Neo. So, it could be a sequel to it.

It is a bit too early to say something about the coming phone. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.