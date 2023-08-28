New Vivo Tablet ‘Pad Air’ Is A Worthy Rival To Apple’s iPad Air

Vivo has recently launched a much cheaper competitor to Apple iPad Air. The all-new Vivo Android tablet is no doubt a worthy rival to the silicon giant’s iPad Air. It is pertinent to mention here that it’s not just the design and features that make it a direct opponent, but the name too. We’re rather sure that non-tech-savvy customers will confuse the name of the new Vivo tablet, Pad Air, with Apple’s iPad Air. What do you think? Was the name picked on purpose to create confusion among buyers? The answer is presumably “yes,” but that’s not actually why the Pad Air is a worthy rival to Apple’s iPad Air. Let’s dig into it to know more.

New Vivo Tablet Is Quite Similar to Apple iPad Air

The new Vivo Android Tablet is a very sleek tablet that looks identical to Apple’s most recent iPad Air. Let me tell you that it is a bit thicker at 6.67mm and heavier (530g). The all-new Pad Air comes with a slightly bigger 11.5-inch display as compared to Apple’s iPad Air which features a 10.9-inch screen. The Pad Air comes with an 11.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1840 x 2800 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is pretty good as far as its price is concerned.

Vivo’s tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor. It comes with 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, or 12/512GB memory. Vivo’s new tablet gives you more choices when it comes to RAM and storage, so that’s a plus. However, the Vivo Pad Air is not as good camera-wise. It packs subordinate 8-megapixel main and secondary 5-megapixel front-facing cameras as compared to the Apple’s ipad which features 12-megapixel main and 12-megapixel secondary snappers.

On the bright side, the highly anticipated Pad Air boasts a bigger 8,500 mAh battery. The point worth mentioning here is that the Pad Air supports various accessories like a stylus and magnetic keyboard, which can be bought separately. Pad Air’s Price is set to be as low as $250 in China. It is no doubt a very good price considering that Apple’s iPad Air costs at least $600.

