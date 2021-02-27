Vivo, the global leading smartphone brand, has been known for its stylish and innovative range of smartphones that are extremely popular amongst the youth. The Y series is especially known to be youth-oriented and has been a major success for the company in the market. Vivo Y series is a wholesome range of smartphones that caters to consumers from all walks of life. With trendy looking design and advanced features for a long-lasting and uninterrupted smartphone experience, the Y series has won the hearts of consumers looking to buy smartphones at desirable prices.

New Vivo Y31 to Feature 5000 mAh Battery, 6.58-inch Halo Full View Display and More

Vivo is yet again all prepared to strengthen the Y series portfolio with Y31, expected to launch very soon. As rumours around the phone are rounding up, here are some of the features that have been talked about.

For long-lasting usage and seamless performance, Y31 is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery supported with 18W Fast Charge technology. The brand has earned quite a reputation for its camera quality and the Y31 is expected to keep up with the same. With an AI triple camera setup, the new phone reportedly has a 48MP camera with multiple shooting modes to ensure ultra-clear shots, day and night. The rear camera also has a Super Night Mode for photography in low light settings. The feature comes with four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for Vivo for shooting masterpieces like a pro. The rear camera of Y31 also supports ultra-stable video enabling you to record smooth and stable videos – whether you’re running, cycling, or capturing moving skies. However, more details regarding the camera are still unknown.

According to sources, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch Halo Full View Display that will provide a wide and immersive viewing experience. Other anticipated features of Y31 are- a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for a comfortable hold and the eye protection mode that reduces eye strain and allows for longer usage of the smartphone.

Y series smartphones are known to have larger battery size and fast charge capabilities, and the Y31 is also known to come bearing the same. For entertainment lovers, the smartphone comes with unique Super Audio effects for an enhanced audio-visual or cinematic experience.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series processor and a massive battery capacity, the phone’s features are ideal for gaming and binging on shows and movies for long hours!

The Y series is also well known for its unique style and youth appeal. The same can be anticipated from the Y31, which is expected to be available in exciting new colours.

For now, this is all the information we have on the new Y series that is expected to launch soon in Pakistan. In a nutshell, Y31 will offer unique features in terms of design, performance, photography, and experience.

Stay connected to find out more details regarding the smartphone in the coming weeks.