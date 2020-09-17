New WatchOS 7 releases by Apple with the new features Sleep Tracking, Hand washing, fitness, new faces and much more...

WatchOS 7, the latest edition of watchOS operating system built to run on current Apple Watch models, is launched today by Apple. After several months of beta testing, the watchOS 7 upgrade arrives.

The operating system, which was first released by Apple during WWDC in June, went through nine beta cycles for developers and five public betas prior to its debut. Public representatives who have not been interested with any of the betas will now be able to download and upload the upgrade to their own Apple Watch.

WatchOS 7 can be updated for free by going to General > Device Update from the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone. The Apple Watch requires at least 50% battery to update the latest program, it needs to be put on a charger, and it needs to be in the iPhone range.

The update watchOS 7 is compatible with the versions Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5. It can not be mounted on Apple Watch of the first generation, Series 1, or Apple Watch versions of the Series 2.

New features

Sleep tracking

Based on the simple monitoring given in Bedtime, the sleep tracking feature included in watchOS would include more information on how a consumer sleeps.

Washing hands

In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the watchOS 7 handwashing role could be an extremely necessary but limited addition.

Fitness

New work out techniques such as dance, core fitness, practical strength conditioning, and cooldowns are included.

Faces and sharing

A tachymeter is applied to the latest Chronograph Pro watch face, used to measure speed depending on the time it takes to travel a set distance. More than one complexity per app may also be applied to a single watch face by developers.