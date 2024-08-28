New WhatsApp Android Feature Lets You Mark Unread Messages with a Single Tap

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app is finally addressing one of its most requested features: the ability to mark all messages as read with a single tap. The messaging platform has been an important tool for one-to-one communication since its launch. The latest updates have introduced several broadcast-style features, including Stories and Channels, just like other Meta platforms like Instagram and Telegram. These new features enhance the app’s versatility, however, this has also led to an overwhelming influx of content, making it increasingly difficult to manage unread messages. The good piece of news is that a much anticipated WhatsApp Android Feature is on its way that allows users to mark all unread messages with a single tap.

A New WhatsApp Android Feature Is Rolling Out To Users

Handling a high volume of unread chat has always been a challenge, not just on WhatsApp but across different platforms like Telegram and Discord. These apps have long offered solutions including keyboard shortcuts on PC or app options to mark whole chats or group chats as read. WhatsApp lagged this feature, particularly on Android. Users had to manually clear unread messages, often passing through tedious scrolling to make the persistent notification dot vanish. However, this is set to change. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally rolling out a “Mark all as read” feature in the overflow menu of the Chats tab in its latest version 2.24.18.11.

This version is shipping through the Google Play Store. It allows users to instantly clear all unread messages across every chat with just a single tap. It is pertinent to mention that this option has been available on iOS for years. However, now Android users can finally catch up and enjoy a more streamlined chat experience. Marking messages as read without actually reading them comes with its own consequences. Sometimes, you miss out on important information. This feature is specifically useful for random group chats that are more often filled with “greeting” messages than anything else.

Other than this, users are also eagerly awaiting another feature in development. It is a notification setting toggle that automatically clears all unread notifications when the app is opened. This feature was spotted in development earlier this year. However, it has yet to be rolled out. Anyhow, with the “Mark all as read” option now available, Android users can at least start to handle their chats more efficiently.