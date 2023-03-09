Advertisement

WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages back in 2020, but those were only for one on one chats. However, now the instant messaging app is working on a new feature that lets you set a time for deleting the group messaging. The new WhatsApp beta is testing an Expiring Groups feature which was spotted in the TestFlight app with version WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.070.

The new WhatsApp beta is testing Expiring Groups Feature

As you can see in the screenshot, the feature is available under the group settings and it lets you pick an expiration time frame – a day, a week or a custom date.

It is worth mentioning here that this setting will apply to your own messages only. So, unless the other participants in the group have also set expiration dates, they will remain in the group with their messages still visible.

Moreover, if you change your mind and can cancel the expiration, you can do it at any point. Furthermore, WhatsApp will prompt you to confirm before actually deleting your messages. If you want to cancel it you can do it easily.

This could prove a useful tool to declutter your WhatsApp account. Old, no longer relevant groups can be automatically scrubbed. It will also free up any storage they were using. There are no words for when WhatsApp will roll out this feature. But we will update you as soon as we get more information about it.

