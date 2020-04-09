New WhatsApp Beta reveals Advanced Search Option, Automatic Downloads & Secure Backups

During these days, apps are launching too many features specifically to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. WhatsApp is also helping its users during these pressing times. However this time the feature is not related to coronavirus. It seems like the social media app is trying to make the overall experience better for its users and want to deviate their attention to other things. For this, a new WhatsApp Beta for Android is revealed, and it is offering some great features.

Advance Search Mode Feature:

As the name suggests, this feature will provide ease when it comes to searching for media including videos, GIFs, links and audios that are sent by someone in messages. This feature is not developed yet for Android users, but iOS users are already enjoying it. The company has not officially announced that time when this feature will be rolled out for Android users as well.

When this feature launches, it will make our lives extremely easy by helping us searching for messaging quickly, and it also saves our precious time.

New WhatsApp Beta Predicts Amazing Features on Way

Automatic Download:

It is one of the most awaited features which will not automatically download frequently forwarded messages, documents, images, videos and voice messages. This feature will save a lot of space on your mobile and will also reduce media replications on your mobile.

Password Protected Backup Option:

This feature will be able to protect your backups with passwords. Right now, our chat history is backup and saved to Google Drive. However, the new feature will not store your passwords on Google Drive, so if you forget it, you will not be able to retrieve it. This is done in order to ensure safety on the platform.

Right now, these features are not available globally yet; however they are part of WhatsApp Beta Program, and will only reach the app if they pass the teat. However, if you want to try these features, register on Google Play.