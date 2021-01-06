New Whatsapp beta to roll out ‘Multi Device’ feature soon

WhatsApp has been rumoured to have been operating on multi-device support for the a while. A recent article indicated that the app is exploring the multi-device functionality on the web. The feature would allow users to log into a multi-device WhatsApp account. However, a recent advancement will allow users to log in to the app from various devices without having an active internet connection.

True multi-device support is probably the biggest and most expected feature that has ever come to WhatsApp. The internet platform said, “the app is exploring the option of offering a public beta to Whatsapp Web in order to let the user try the new experience of using the app without keeping your phone connected.”

It also said the Facebook-owned Instant Messaging service has not yet announced the official release of the feature. In addition, Facebook shared in its blog that more than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made globally via app on New Year’s Eve 2020, setting the record with the most calls made on WhatsApp on a single day.

While a public preview may never come to fruition, true multi-device support would mean that you could message from any linked device without your “main” device requiring an internet connection. At the moment, the only way to achieve anything remotely similar is to use WhatsApp Web.