WhatsApp is developing a new feature to protect user privacy. In a future update, you will be able to choose a unique username without sharing your phone number to chat with other WhatsApp users. The company is currently testing this feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.17.10.70.

This new username system will give users more control over their identity. It will allow people to start chats and join group conversations without revealing their phone numbers. Instead, they’ll be identified by their chosen usernames.

New WhatsApp Feature Lets You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number

WhatsApp is also setting clear rules for creating usernames. These rules help prevent scams and keep the platform safe. Usernames must be between 3 and 30 characters long. They must contain at least one letter, and only certain characters are allowed. These include lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores.

There are also a few restrictions. Usernames cannot start with “www.” or end with a domain like “.com” or “.net”. This is to stop fake website links and avoid confusion. You also can’t use usernames that are already saved in your contacts or already taken by someone else. Unlike some platforms, WhatsApp will not support duplicates or add symbols to differentiate usernames.

To keep usernames easy to read, they cannot begin or end with a period, and two periods in a row are not allowed.

Once a user picks a valid and available username, they will see a confirmation screen. This screen includes a fun confetti animation to celebrate the setup. After this, their username will appear in place of their phone number for people who don’t already have their contact saved.

WhatsApp is also planning to notify users whenever someone in a chat changes their username. This will happen in real-time through a system message inside the chat. Everyone in the conversation will be instantly informed of the update.

In addition, WhatsApp is working on a web version of this feature. Soon, users will be able to check if their desired username is available before choosing it.

The goal of these updates is to make WhatsApp safer and more user-friendly. By letting people use usernames, WhatsApp hopes to reduce unwanted contact and protect privacy.

This feature is still under development. However, WhatsApp is clearly making strong progress. We can expect further updates in the coming weeks as the company continues to test and improve the feature.