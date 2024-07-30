New WhatsApp Features: Double-Tap Reactions & Reshare Status Updates Coming Soon

The messaging giant, WhatsApp is all set to improve user interaction with the introduction of new features reminiscent of those found on Instagram. After the successful launch of media reactions, the platform is now testing a double-tap reaction feature. It will allow users to quickly react to messages with a simple double-tap, streamlining communication. Moreover, it will make it more convenient for users to express themselves without leaving the viewer’s screen. One of the other notable upcoming WhatsApp Features is the “Reshare Status Updates” feature. It aims to simplify the process of sharing status updates.

Two New WhatsApp Features Are On Their Way

Double-Tap Reaction Feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is exploring innovative ways to improve user interaction. The double-tap reaction feature will allow users to easily react to text messages, photos, videos, and GIFs by simply double-tapping on the content. This quick reaction tool is designed to save time and provide a seamless engagement experience. It is similar to the feature already available on Instagram.

The default reaction for the double-tap will be a heart emoji. It will allow users to express their feelings. For those who want to use a different emoji, the reaction tray will be accessible. It will offer flexibility while maintaining efficiency. This feature aims to facilitate communication by reducing the need for numerous steps to react to a message, improving the overall user experience.

Reshare Status Updates

WhatsApp is developing another Instagram-inspired feature called Reshare Status Updates. This new feature will simplify the process of sharing status updates where users have been tagged. Users mentioned in the status update will have the option to reshare the update with their contacts.

There will be a new button within the status update interface. It will allow users to easily reshare the status updates they have been mentioned in. This stops the need for taking screenshots or requesting the original sharer to send the media privately.

Development and Release

Currently, the double-tap reaction feature is in the development phase. It is tipped to roll out in a forthcoming update. However, there is no information yet on whether this feature will be optional or if users will have the option to disable it. Likewise, the reshare status updates feature is still being refined. It is not yet available to beta testers. The messaging platform wants to ensure these features are fully functional and user-friendly before their official release.